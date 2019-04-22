Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.06 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.02 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

