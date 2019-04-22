Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 43,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $738,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.61 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,158. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban-shares-sold-by-new-mexico-educational-retirement-board.html.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.