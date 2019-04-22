Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Position Lifted by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals makes up about 7.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $34,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 465,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 102,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,841. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.90. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

