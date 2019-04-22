Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $77,540.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,046.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $71.48. 1,874,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

