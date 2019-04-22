Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 631.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $213,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,134.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $204,530.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,476.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Horizon Pharma’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Horizon Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Horizon Pharma from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

