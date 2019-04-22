Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.84 Million

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce sales of $128.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.20 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $128.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $521.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $525.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $534.70 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $543.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

HEP opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,926,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,901,000 after buying an additional 273,580 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,179,000 after buying an additional 507,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 574.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 312,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 265,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 254,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

