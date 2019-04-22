HNI (HNI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. HNI also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.50-2.90 EPS.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. HNI has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.33 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut HNI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other HNI news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

