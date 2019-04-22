Hills Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 631 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $314.26 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

