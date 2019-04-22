Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in American Express (AXP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $643,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $122,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985,591 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

AXP stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

