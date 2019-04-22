Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $39.86 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,548,000 after buying an additional 73,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after buying an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after buying an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

