Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $22,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

