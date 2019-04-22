Head to Head Contrast: Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) & Rosetta Stone (RST)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Rosetta Stone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iclick Interactive Asia Group $160.02 million 1.30 -$32.41 million ($0.09) -43.11 Rosetta Stone $173.63 million 3.17 -$21.47 million ($0.95) -25.01

Rosetta Stone has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rosetta Stone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Rosetta Stone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iclick Interactive Asia Group -20.25% -4.82% -2.80% Rosetta Stone -12.37% N/A -11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and Rosetta Stone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rosetta Stone 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rosetta Stone has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Rosetta Stone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rosetta Stone is more favorable than Iclick Interactive Asia Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rosetta Stone beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

