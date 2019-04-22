Head-To-Head Contrast: C&J Energy Services (CJ) versus KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for C&J Energy Services and KLX Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 10 5 0 2.33 KLX Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.03%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given C&J Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe C&J Energy Services is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C&J Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $2.22 billion 0.46 -$130.01 million $0.81 18.93 KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 1.29 $14.40 million $2.81 9.85

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C&J Energy Services. KLX Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C&J Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services -5.85% 4.14% 3.38% KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats KLX Energy Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, rig services, fluids management, and other completion and well support services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

