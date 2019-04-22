Head to Head Comparison: MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (MZDAY) versus Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00 Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.82% 6.05% 2.69% Hyundai Motor 2.77% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Hyundai Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $31.37 billion 0.23 $1.06 billion $0.94 6.40 Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR.

Dividends

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hyundai Motor does not pay a dividend. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

