Head-To-Head Analysis: UTG (UTGN) and Metlife (MET)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Metlife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metlife has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UTG and Metlife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 48.75% 11.02% 3.06% Metlife 7.53% 10.24% 0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTG and Metlife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $41.27 million 2.40 $12.39 million N/A N/A Metlife $67.94 billion 0.64 $5.12 billion $5.39 8.41

Metlife has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Dividends

Metlife pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. UTG does not pay a dividend. Metlife pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Metlife has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for UTG and Metlife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A Metlife 0 6 6 0 2.50

Metlife has a consensus price target of $53.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Given Metlife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metlife is more favorable than UTG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Metlife shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Metlife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metlife beats UTG on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability, as well as small business owners' property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against costs of long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

