Head to Head Analysis: CAPITA GRP/ADR (CTAGY) versus Servicesource International (SREV)

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CAPITA GRP/ADR and Servicesource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA GRP/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Servicesource International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Servicesource International has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Servicesource International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than CAPITA GRP/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Servicesource International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Servicesource International -10.44% -5.00% -2.34%

Risk & Volatility

CAPITA GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicesource International has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAPITA GRP/ADR and Servicesource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA GRP/ADR $5.46 billion 0.18 -$150.91 million $2.35 2.44 Servicesource International $238.34 million 0.35 -$24.89 million ($0.04) -22.50

Servicesource International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAPITA GRP/ADR. Servicesource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAPITA GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CAPITA GRP/ADR beats Servicesource International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPITA GRP/ADR

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services. Capita plc provides its services to banking and financial services, insurance, life and pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, utilities, central and local government, defense, education, emergency services, health, police and justice, and science sectors. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Northern Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and Dubai. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

