Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. 693,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,134. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

