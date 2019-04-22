Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00009002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $409,978.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.03232423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.78 or 0.05548725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.01455624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.01302281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00111844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.01281236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00322549 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00033496 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

