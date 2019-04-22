Harvey Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 2.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

NYSE CAT opened at $143.36 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

