Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 556.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.94. 7,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,489. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $45.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

WARNING: “Harborview Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/harborview-advisors-llc-invests-250000-in-schwab-u-s-reit-etf-schh-stock.html.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.