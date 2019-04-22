Harborview Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,907. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Harborview Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/harborview-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-spdr-sp-international-dividend-etf-dwx.html.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Recommended Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.