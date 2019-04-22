HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HONE. Compass Point upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $593.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.50. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 929,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.