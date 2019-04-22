Halliburton (HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.
HAL opened at $31.13 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.
HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
