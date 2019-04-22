Hallador Energy (HNRG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

