Halcyon (HAL) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

Halcyon (CURRENCY:HAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Halcyon has traded flat against the US dollar. Halcyon has a total market cap of $64,919.00 and $0.00 worth of Halcyon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halcyon coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.02283071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00477339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016819 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009456 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Halcyon Coin Profile

Halcyon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2014. Halcyon’s total supply is 6,668,787 coins. Halcyon’s official Twitter account is @halcyondev . The official website for Halcyon is halcyon.top

Halcyon Coin Trading

Halcyon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halcyon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halcyon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halcyon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

