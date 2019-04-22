Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $285,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $32,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,909 shares of company stock worth $1,036,501. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $82.12 on Monday. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

