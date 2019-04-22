Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.03 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

