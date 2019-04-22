Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in American Express (AXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $643,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $680,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,834 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,286,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $122,619,000 after purchasing an additional 985,591 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $113.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

