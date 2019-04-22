Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 1,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,891 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,554,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10,247.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 752,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $99.18 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

