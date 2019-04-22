Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,745.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

