Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

