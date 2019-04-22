Granada Gold Mine (GGM) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Granada Gold Mine Inc (CVE:GGM)’s share price dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 197,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 87,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,468 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

