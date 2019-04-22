Graco (GGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $4,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,473.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Park Gallivan sold 27,900 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,938 shares of company stock worth $15,347,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/graco-ggg-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.