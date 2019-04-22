Grace & White Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark accounts for about 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Woodmark by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. 109,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,878. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

