Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

GBCI stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,889,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 95,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,232,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

