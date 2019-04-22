Geron (GERN) Trading 8.5% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 2,767,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,294,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

The company has a market cap of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.95.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Geron had a negative net margin of 2,534.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $241,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 242.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,419 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 661,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

