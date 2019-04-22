Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 91.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 156,858 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $16.91 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $544.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, CFO Brian C. Sigman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,030.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,438.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,108,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

