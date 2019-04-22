Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in BioScrip Inc (BIOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioScrip by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,807,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BioScrip by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 180,389 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in BioScrip by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,267,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 92,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioScrip alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BIOS. TheStreet cut shares of BioScrip from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens cut shares of BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.69. BioScrip Inc has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/geode-capital-management-llc-grows-position-in-bioscrip-inc-bios.html.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.