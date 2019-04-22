Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,634,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after buying an additional 2,283,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after buying an additional 1,638,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,748,000 after buying an additional 1,638,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 982,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $71,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,736,471 shares of company stock worth $28,082,881 over the last 90 days. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.19. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.80 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

