Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,243 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 284,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMP opened at $13.42 on Monday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

