Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,151 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $34,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $34,214,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 499,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/geode-capital-management-llc-acquires-9151-shares-of-american-finance-trust-inc-afin.html.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.