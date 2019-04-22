Gentex (GNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $22.30 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $62,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $55,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,883 shares in the company, valued at $892,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,009 shares of company stock worth $35,318 and sold 29,686 shares worth $631,983. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

