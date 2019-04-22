Genprex (GNPX) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) is one of 548 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Genprex to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Genprex alerts:

7.0% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genprex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genprex Competitors 4546 13021 27670 994 2.54

Genprex currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.54%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genprex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A -$12.37 million -1.96 Genprex Competitors $2.15 billion $228.73 million -3.52

Genprex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genprex. Genprex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -155.02% -143.06% Genprex Competitors -1,760.46% -120.17% -28.09%

Summary

Genprex competitors beat Genprex on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.