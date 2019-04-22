Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $245.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $247.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

