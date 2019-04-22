Gapcoin (GAP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Gapcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Gapcoin has a total market capitalization of $111,416.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gapcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gapcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004535 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00147960 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002941 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,369,569 coins. Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.