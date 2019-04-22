Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Stake Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,480,437 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after buying an additional 92,883 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $3,235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,856,852 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 236,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $85,981.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

