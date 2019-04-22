Fortis (FTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.50.

FTS opened at $37.29 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.19). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 71.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

