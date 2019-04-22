Forrester Research (FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.58. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.45 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Forrester Research will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,286 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $114,345.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,412.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 1,350 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,741.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,404 shares of company stock worth $705,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

