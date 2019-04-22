Former NHL star apologizes for crossing picket line

A former NHL star is apologizing for crossing a picket line in which employees are on strike, to shop at a Massachusetts supermarket.

Former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ray Bourque was caught on video exiting a North Andover Stop & Shop on Monday as a worker said”Shame on you”

Get alerts:

Thousands of Stop & Shop workers at 240 shops in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island went on strike last week on what they say is the unfair arrangement proposition.

Bourque, a 22-year manhood of the NHL players’ marriage, apologized on Twitter.

He explained that he had a”medical condition that I was preparing for” and”mistakenly crossed the picket line” He guaranteed to walk the picket line in solidarity with Shop & Stop employees once his dilemma is solved.