Former NHL star apologizes for crossing picket line

A former NHL star is apologizing for crossing a picket line in which employees are on strike, to shop at a Massachusetts supermarket.
Former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ray Bourque was caught on video exiting a North Andover Stop & Shop on Monday as a worker said”Shame on you”
Thousands of Stop & Shop workers at 240 shops in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island went on strike last week on what they say is the unfair arrangement proposition.
He explained that he had a”medical condition that I was preparing for” and”mistakenly crossed the picket line” He guaranteed to walk the picket line in solidarity with Shop & Stop employees once his dilemma is solved.