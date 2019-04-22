FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Pivotal Software (PVTL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $268,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Cook sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,210,345.

PVTL stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

